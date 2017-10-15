WXIA
Overturned tractor trailer causes extreme delays on I-20 at Panola Road in both directions

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 5:47 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A serious accident involving an overturned tractor trailer caused a major traffic snag in DeKalb County, Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, an overturned truck blocked all lanes of I-20 East and most of the westbound lanes near Panola Road (Exit 71).

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. and is expected to clear around 7 p.m.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid "extreme delays."

