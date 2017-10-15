Overturned tractor trailer causes extreme delays on I-20 at Panola Road in both directions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A serious accident involving an overturned tractor trailer caused a major traffic snag in DeKalb County, Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, an overturned truck blocked all lanes of I-20 East and most of the westbound lanes near Panola Road (Exit 71).

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. and is expected to clear around 7 p.m.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid "extreme delays."

Update: ALERT: Accident; I-20 WB: Panola Rd (MP 71.4), DeKalb Co, lft 2 lns (of 3) blkd, Ocrd: 3:41PM, Exp clr: 7PM.| 4:51P — GDOT Atl Traffic (@GDOTAtlTraffic) October 15, 2017

Update: ALERT: Accident; I-20 EB: Panola Rd (MP 71.4), DeKalb Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 3:35PM, Exp clr: 7PM.| 4:51P — GDOT Atl Traffic (@GDOTAtlTraffic) October 15, 2017

