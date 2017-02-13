Overturned tractor trailer dumps chicken feed onto I-75 South

Five of six lanes of I-75 south are closed after a tractor trailer overturned in a construction zone and spilled cattle feed onto the roadway. (Photo: WXIA)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Georgia Department of Transportation crews and Marietta Police are responding to lanes of Interstate-75 South after a tractor trailer overturned, dumping chicken feed onto the roadway.

According to GDOT, the truck overturned in a construction zone near the exit for SR 120 Loop/South Marietta Parkway. Currently, the right and middle five lanes of six are blocked while crews work to clean up the mess.

Authorities initially thought the spill was cattle feed, but GDOT later clarified that the spill was 79,000 pounds of Resaca chicken feed. About 10 gallons of fuel and fluid from the truck also leaked onto the roadway.

The spill was also initially expected to be clear and lanes reopened by 11:45 p.m., but as of midnight Tuesday, the majority of southbound lanes were still blocked.

