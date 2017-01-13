(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DEKALB - ATLANTA -- A tractor-trailer carrying over 40,000 pounds of paper products flipped over on the southbound Interstate 285 ramp from southbound I-85 at Spaghetti Junction, spilling fuel all over the roadway.

The tractor-trailer hit the barrier wall and threw concrete onto the Pleasantdale ramp from eastbound I-285.

All lanes are now open on the southbound I-285 ramp and the Pleasantdale ramp at this time.

Drive carefully.

