Overturned tractor-trailer spills debris on I-285 SB ramp; all lanes open

Flipped tractor trailer spills fuel on roadway.

Catherine Park and Crash Clark, WXIA 6:19 AM. EST January 13, 2017

DEKALB - ATLANTA -- A tractor-trailer carrying over 40,000 pounds of paper products flipped over on the southbound Interstate 285 ramp from southbound I-85 at Spaghetti Junction, spilling fuel all over the roadway.

The tractor-trailer hit the barrier wall and threw concrete onto the Pleasantdale ramp from eastbound I-285.

All lanes are now open on the southbound I-285 ramp and the Pleasantdale ramp at this time. 

Drive carefully. 

