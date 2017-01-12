(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DEKALB - A tractor trailer carrying over 40,000 lbs. of paper products flipped over on the I-285 SB ramp from I-85 SB at Spaghetti Junction, spilling fuel all over the roadway.

The tractor trailer actually hit the barrier wall and threw concrete onto the Pleasantdale ramp from I-285 EB as well.

All lanes are shut down on the I-285 SB ramp and the Pleasantdale ramp at this time.

Commuters are being diverted to I-285 WB for an alternate route.

Drive carefully and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

