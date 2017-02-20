An overturned vehicle on Northside Drive at Mitchell Street is causing some delays and has both lanes blocked.
Police are on the scene.
This story will be updated as information becomes available to us.
(© 2017 WXIA)
Traffic stalled due to overturned vehicle
An overturned vehicle on Northside Drive at Mitchell Street is causing some delays and has both lanes blocked.
Police are on the scene.
This story will be updated as information becomes available to us.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs