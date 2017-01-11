ParkAtlanta whistleblowers: Workers forced to write invalid tickets

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: Andrey Popov/ThinkStock, AndreyPopov)

Two whistle-blowers are now going on the record against a local parking company and claiming it places its employees on a quota system.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the accusers said ParkAtlanta knowingly ordered its employees to write tickets they knew would be invalid.

Both ParkAtlanta and its parent company are named in the suit with allegations from those two whistle blowers that they were forced to issue citations for alleged parking violations which the defendants knew were or highly likely to be invalid.

Also suing is the owner of Aesthetic Ink and Deisgn. He said he was issued tickets for failing to pay for parking when, in fact, he had.

That doesn't surprise the guys at Philly's Finest Barber Shop next door. They've had their own problems with ParkAtlanta.

"I mean, they did chase a lot of business away," business owner Keir Marks said. "They chased a whole lot of business away; wait when 30 minutes are up, they'll write the ticket just being nasty."

And it's made some drivers uneasy.

"I've had numerous tickets back-to-back in the same week," driver Mack Mittens said. "The same person comes out and writes them. It's really like you're on a clock and you got to watch yourself."

Those two current or former ParkAtlanta employees also allege the company has known for years that its wireless communication system used to write tickets has flaws that sometimes create inaccurate data. And that means people could be getting tickets they don't deserve.

"They sit there and wait like vultures," one driver said.

The City of Atlanta is not commenting because it's not named in the suit. But keep in mind, the contract with ParkAtlanta is up in March and the city said it will take bids for a new option.

