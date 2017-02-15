Paying for a ride in metro's newest toll lanes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
Immigration community fears crackdown
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
-
Abused Cobb child on life support
-
Search underway for cruise ship passenger
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
Hamilton coming to Atlanta
-
Lack of asbestos regulations puting Georgia's residents at risk
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
Two charged in gang-related killing gone wrong
More Stories
-
Businesses across U.S. close for 'Day Without Immigrants'Feb 16, 2017, 5:44 a.m.
-
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaFeb. 3, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
Lack of asbestos regulations puts Georgia citizens at riskFeb 15, 2017, 6:20 p.m.