A pedestrian was hit at Bells Ferry Road near Interstate 575 just after 7 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The area is passable, but traffic has slowed.

According to Skytracker Traffic Cam, a person has been put into an ambulance and the scene should clear shortly.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Photos | Pedestrian struck on Bells Ferry Road

