Pedestrian struck on Bells Ferry Road

A person was struck on Bells Ferry Rd near 575.

Catherine Park and Crash , WXIA 7:29 AM. EST December 28, 2016

A pedestrian was hit at Bells Ferry Road near Interstate 575 just after 7 a.m., Wednesday morning. 

The area is passable, but traffic has slowed. 
 
According to Skytracker Traffic Cam, a person has been put into an ambulance and the scene should clear shortly. 
 
The victim's condition is unknown. 

