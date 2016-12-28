A pedestrian was hit at Bells Ferry Road near Interstate 575 just after 7 a.m., Wednesday morning.
The area is passable, but traffic has slowed.
According to Skytracker Traffic Cam, a person has been put into an ambulance and the scene should clear shortly.
The victim's condition is unknown.
Photos | Pedestrian struck on Bells Ferry Road
