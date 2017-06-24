Police: Lanes reopen on eastbound I-285 after hit-and-run in Dunwoody

(Photo: Buchanan, Christopher)

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Motorists were warned to avoid eastbound I-285 in Dunwoody after a hit-and-run accident that resulted in injuries early Sunday.

The accident was reported on the major interstate near the Chamblee-Dunwoody Road exit, Lt. Fidel Espinoza said in a social media post early Sunday.

"What we know so far is that an unknown vehicle that fled the scene caused an accident and caused a vehicle to be disabled in one of the lanes," Espinoza said. "Another vehicle, also traveling eastbound was unable to avoid that vehicle that was stalled and there was a head-on collision."

Espinoza said injuries in the accident don't appear to be serious. As of about 1 a.m., four lanes of eastbound I-285 were blocked as authorities worked to clear the accident. However, Espinoza updated that lanes reopened shortly thereafter.

