Police identify naked man hit and killed while sitting on I-85

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning while sitting naked on the interstate, according to DeKalb County police. Now, authorities know who he was.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Carusillo from North Carolina.

Early Friday morning, police responded to the scene of the fatal collision between a person walking and a vehicle on northbound I-85 just past N. Druid Hills Road. All lanes were blocked, including the entrance ramp to northbound I-85, during the investigation.

According to the incident report, Carusillo was struck by two vehicles. Authorities are still working to determine why he was on the interstate and unclothed when the accident occurred.

