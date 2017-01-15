Police: One serious injury in Gwinnett tractor trailer accident

(Photo: GaDOT)

Authorities are working to clear a serious accident on involving a tractor trailer.

The accident happened on southbound I-85 near Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Gwinnett County and police said several vehicles were involved and at least one serious injury was reported.

Southbound traffic is almost completely blocked but is intermittently being allowed through by way of a single lane. The accident isn't expected clear before 8 p.m. according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

