Rainy commute brings dozens of crashes during Monday's Morning Rush

ATLANTA - Crashes on most of the major interstates and highways flowing through the metro area caused traffic backups Monday morning.

The morning rush began with a crash on I-85 S at Sharpsburg-McCullun Rd. that blocked two left lanes. After that, a tractor trailer was jackknifed off the road on I-75 SB past Hwy 138.

All lanes are blocked on I-75 S just past I-675 as crews move a tractor trailer crash.

The train of crashes continued throughout the morning rush as heavy rain fell over area. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark urged drivers to slow down and be mindful of the wet roads.

Jerry Carnes, 11Alive Commuter Dude was driving on the roads and came across several crashes like this multi-car crash on I-85 N near Cleveland Ave.

Two lanes still blocked I-85 NB near Cleveland Ave. multi-car crash. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/uJ3Zbws3cO — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) October 23, 2017

Stromtracker Chesley McNeil said the showers will last until the afternoon in most areas and linger longer for some.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV