Red Alert: Overturned tractor-trailer on NB I-285 ramp, causing delays

One lane open. Overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on the ramp to 285 NB.

Catherine Park and Crash Clark, WXIA 6:21 AM. EST February 27, 2017

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the right lane on the ramp going to northbound Interstate 285 from eastbound I-20.

The west expressway is going to be seeing some heavy delays this early Monday morning.

One lane is open on the ramp to I-285 going eastbound and traffic is moving about 9 mph.

Traffic is already backing up and we are advising drivers to avoid the west expressway all together and possibly to use Highway 78/ Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate. 

We will be updating this as information becomes available. 

