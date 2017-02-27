An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the right lane on the ramp going to northbound Interstate 285 from eastbound I-20.
The west expressway is going to be seeing some heavy delays this early Monday morning.
One lane is open on the ramp to I-285 going eastbound and traffic is moving about 9 mph.
Traffic is already backing up and we are advising drivers to avoid the west expressway all together and possibly to use Highway 78/ Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate.
We will be updating this as information becomes available.
