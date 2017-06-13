CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- The 11Alive helicopter captured amazing rescue video after a driver was trapped in a massive crash on I-75 in Woodstock Tuesday morning.

The person was trapped inside their car after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer on I-75 S at Hwy 92. Rescue crews worked for over an hour to get the person out of the crushed car. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. M. Kelley said the driver was in stable condition.

Lanes were blocked as the driver was lifeflighted to an area hospital.

Photos | Rescue after crash with entrapment

