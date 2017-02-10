School bus and truck collide in Bankhead

A pick up truck and a school bus collided in Atlanta Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and Jefferson St.

11Alive SkyTracker is over the crash and saw the truck touching the back of the bus. We're working to gather more information about the crash and who was involved. There were no children on the bus and police said there were no injuries.

