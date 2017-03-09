Second night of roadwork to close I-285 SB ramp to Cascade Road

Interstate 285 (Photo: WXIA)

GDOT says motorists on the west side Perimeter overnight Thursday night need to be aware of a detour at the Cascade Road exit for a second night in a row.

The I-285 southbound ramp to Cascade Road will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday for another night of road construction.

Motorists are advised to continue southbound on I-285 to the next exit, Langford Parkway, where they can turn around and come back on the northbound Perimeter to exit at Cascade Road.

Traffic flow on that southbound exit is expected to resume at 5 a.m. Friday.

For the latest traffic times and local traffic maps, please visit our traffic page at 11alive.com/traffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV