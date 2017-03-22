Serious accident reported on GA 400 in Forsyth County; expect delays

(Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Emergency personnel are responding to a serious accident on GA 400 in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms that the accident happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near exit 17 to Keith Bridge Road. The accident has resulted in lanes being blocked and expected delays.

Motorists traveling north on 400 in the area should avoid the area if possible. For the latest traffic information from around metro Atlanta, visit the 11Alive traffic page.

