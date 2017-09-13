WXIA
Several lanes blocked on I-85/I-75 S at Langford Pkwy

A traffic incident on the southbound connector at Hwy 166 is causing delays.

WXIA 7:10 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

ATLANTA - Only two right lanes are open on the downtown connector headed southbound after a crash.

The multi-car crash is on I-85/I-75 SB at Langford Parkway.

Police are on the scene investigating the crash and working to move the cars to the side of the road.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark is working to gather more details.

There is more than usual traffic on this stretch of the interstate as people who evacuated Florida and South Georgia make their ways home.

 

