Spaghetti Junction is nation's worst traffic bottleneck for 2nd year

Traffic on Interstate 285 (Photo: WXIA)

A new national study shows that Spaghetti Junction just northeast of Atlanta is the single most congested roadway for trucks in the nation. The intersection of I-285 and I-85 ranked far and above other stretches of roadway around the country for the second year in a row.

Six other metro Atlanta intersections rank among the top hundred congested stretches of highway according to the 2017 Top Truck Bottleneck List, which assesses the level of truck-oriented congestion at 250 locations on the national highway system.

"Atlanta is a critical transportation hub for the country and trucks are at the center of that freight movement" said Georgia Motor Trucking Association President Ed Crowell in a release this week. "ATRI's analysis allows us to target state and federal resources to keep trucks, and the economy, moving."

In addition to Spaghetti Junction, the other Georgia bottlenecks on the top 100 list include:



#9 - I-75 North at I-285 (Cobb Cloverleaf)

#14 - I-20 West at I-285 (Westside)

#43 - I-20 East at I-285 (Eastside)

#62 - I-20 at I-75/85 (Capitol Interchange)

#66 - I-75 at I-675 (Stockbridge)

#73 - I-75 at I-85 (Brookwood Interchange)

