NORCROSS, Ga. - A suspect gets away and two others were arrested during a traffic stop in Norcross.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Regions Bank located at 5935 Buford Hwy., after receiving a call about someone tried to withdraw money from a fraudulent account. Bank empolyees told officers the suspects, two black men and one white woman, drove away in a white Challenger.

Sgt. Joe Harkleroad saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car on Beaver Ruin Road and signaled for the driver to pull over. When the car came to a stop, the woman got out of the vehicle. After the officer gave verbal commands to get back in the car, she went to sit back down. Sgt. Harkleroad said that's when he noticed the man in the back seat push the seat and the woman forawrd and got out of the car. Sgt. Harkleroad told the man to get back in the car. Instead the man asked, "What did I do?" and took off running. Dash cam video shows him jumping a fence to get away from police.

The driver, Darin Hobbs and passenger Cynthia Howard were both arrested once back up arrived. Hobbs was wanted out of Gwinnett Coiunty for probation violation and cocaine possession. Both told police they did not know the name of the third suspect who got away, saying they had just met him that morning.

After searching the car, Harkleroad found methamphetamine and other drug-related items. Police are still searching for the third person who got away. He's described as having dredlocks, 6'0" tall and 175lbs. He was also wearing a blue jacket.

