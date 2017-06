(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

All lanes have reopened after a three car crash shutdown I-285 N near Snapfinger Road Monday morning.

At least one vehicle overturned. The crash happened around 5:18 AM on Monday.

The Ga. Dept. of Transportation said three people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on injuries.

11Alive will bring you the latest information on this incident as it develops.

© 2017 WXIA-TV