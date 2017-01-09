Tracking road problems on your Monday morning commute

As the weekend ends and the Monday morning commute commences, we want to let you know how our Georgians are doing this morning after the icy weather conditions.

There was an injury accident on at North Booth Road and Bells Ferry Road. It has since been cleared.

Also, there is a water main break on the I-75/85 Downtown Connector off ramp to Memorial Drive/HOV exit. As of right now, there are three lanes blocked.

There are also some stalled vehicles, one on I-20 EB at Six Flags Pkwy and another one on I-285 SB near Hollowell Pkwy, causing some delays.

And, there is a stalled tractor trailer on GA 400 NB near the North Springs Marta Station exit.

We will continue to update this when information becomes available.

