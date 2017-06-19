Tractor trailer carrying 39,000 pounds of food overturns on I-75 SB

HENRY CO., GA - An overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 75 going southbound just past Highway 138 has all lanes shut down.

The trailer detached from the cab and it was carrying about 39,000 pounds of food product. A diesel tank also fell off and it spilled 50 gallons of fuel onto the roadway. Crews and wreckers are on the scene trying to get this mess cleaned up.

It also took out two power polls and did some damage to the barrier wall.

You can use 675 or Tara Boulevard as alternates. Crews are diverting traffic off to Highway 138 as well.

We will continue to update this story as information become available.

Drive safely.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV