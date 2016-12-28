Tractor-trailer carrying frozen chicken catches fire

CANTON, Ga. -- A tractor-trailer carrying frozen chicken caught fire early Wednesday morning at Highway 20 and Highway 575.

It has been extinguished, but traffic delays persist.

The accident is passable, but there is a heavy police presence in that area and we ask that drivers practice caution while going by.

