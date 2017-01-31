WXIA
All EB I-20 lanes re-open after single-vehicle crash, delays persist

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane open on EB I-20 after single-vehicle crash

Jessica Noll and Crash Clark, WXIA 7:06 AM. EST January 31, 2017

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – If you’re traveling on eastbound Interstate 20 this morning, expect heavy delays.

According to G-DOT, a single-vehicle crash appears to have rolled multiple times, just passed Liberty Road in Douglas County.

All lanes re-opened just before 7 a.m., however, there are still delays from Highway 113 in Villa Rica. 

One person was transported to the hospital, but no reports on injuries at this time.

 

 

