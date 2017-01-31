All EB I-20 lanes re-open after single-vehicle crash, delays persist

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – If you’re traveling on eastbound Interstate 20 this morning, expect heavy delays.

According to G-DOT, a single-vehicle crash appears to have rolled multiple times, just passed Liberty Road in Douglas County.

All lanes re-opened just before 7 a.m., however, there are still delays from Highway 113 in Villa Rica.

One person was transported to the hospital, but no reports on injuries at this time.

Car on flat bed, crews trying to open more lanes I-20 EB past Liberty Rd. MAJOR DELAYS from hwy 113 in Villa Rica. pic.twitter.com/JGccj3e6NL — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) January 31, 2017

Photos | I-20 crash causes morning commute delays



Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)