Traffic alert: Box truck overturned on I-75 in Bartow Co.

(Photo: Courtesy of Lonnie Hicks II/Facebook)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities are reporting one injury in a box truck accident on I-75.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Old Allatoona Road SE on Wednesday afternoon. The accident originally blocked one lane, however traffic cams confirm most of the accident has been confined to the median. Authorities report the box truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The accident is expected clear at 6 p.m.

Keep track of metro Atlanta roads on the 11Alive traffic page.

