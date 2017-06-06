TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire smashes into windshield killing driver on I-45 downtown

Interstate 45 is closed near Bagby downtown as police investigate a fatal accident after a vehicle lost a tire which ended up smashing into the windshield of another vehicle Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON – Interstate 45 is closed near Bagby downtown as police investigate a fatal accident after a vehicle lost a tire which ended up smashing into the windshield of another vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 6 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes near San Jacinto lost a tire. The tire flew into the northbound lanes striking another vehicle in the windshield killing the driver.

KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas says this accident will not only cause a backup on I-45 heading north, but also Interstate 69. Traffic heading north on I-45 is being diverted to the I-69 exits.

Traffic is also slow heading south on I-45 as crew tend to the truck that lost a tire. Traffic is backing up to the 610 North Loop.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch Darby Douglas on KHOU 11 News This Morning for the latest traffic updates.

© 2017 KHOU-TV