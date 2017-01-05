Traffic Alert | Ga 400 crash causes major delays near Glenridge connector

A crash is causing major delays on 400 NB near the Glenridge Connector with only one left lane open.

It will take commuters more than an hour from I-85 up to the Perimeter.





Roswell rd from Buckhead to Sandy Springs is an alternate.

Information will be updated as it becomes available. Drive safely.

