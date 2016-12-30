2 injured in I-75 accident

MARIETTA - A multiple-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of I-75 early Friday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the early investigation shows that a 20-year-old driver from Illinois was driving southbound on I-75 when she struck a temporary barrier wall near exit 263/S Marietta Pkwy/S 120 Loop. The vehicle rotated and began to overturn.

The driver, who GSP said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger had to be extricated from the back seat by fire officials. Both the driver and passenger were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said that distracted driving and "possible impairment" may be contributing factors in the accident.

All southbound lanes were blocked but have since been cleared. Onlooker delay slowed traffic in the Northbound lanes.

