Traffic Alert | Overturned cars on I-85 causing massive delays

BRASELTON, Ga. -- An overturned vehicle crash on I-85 NB past hwy 20 or Plesanthill is causing massive delays during the morning commute.

The delays stretch back towards hwy 211 and traffic is moving at two to five miles per hour. The trip time to travel from 211 to I-985 is more than 145 minutes.

Watch Atlanta Alive for updates throughout the morning.

An alternate to get around the back up is hwy 124 or take Friendship Road to I-985 where traffic is clear.

Crews have moved the car on a wrecker so they are beginning to clear the crash. Delays persist.

A second overturned vehicle crash is blocking one right lane on I-85 SB at Buford Drive. It has been moved over to the shoulder

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)