Traffic Alert | Overturned tractor trailer jams traffic on I-75 in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- An overturned tractor trailer and fuel spill on I-75 S at Windy Hill is slowing the morning commute from Cobb. Co. into the city.

The crash happened around 2:15 Wednesday morning at the ramp to Windy Hill. That ramp was completely closed down but reopened around 6:30. All lanes were opened around the same time.

Cobb Parkway is the best alternate for now but could change as more cars get on the roads.

The trip time from I-575 down to the perimeter is more than 45 minutes. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark advises motorists to avoid I-75S in Cobb. Co. if at all possible. Heavy duty wreckers are on the scene working to clear the truck. There is reported damage to guard rails.

There are no reports on any injuries.

ANOTHER CRASH IN THE BACK UP

Six vehicles and a box truck are involved in another crash in the backup of this tractor trailer scene. This crash on I-75S at North Marietta Pkwy and is causing additional delays.

