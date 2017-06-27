Traffic | Car knocks down power pole; Glenridge at Hammond shut down

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - A car ran off of the road and knocked down a power pole on Glenridge Road at Hammond Drive.

Sandy Springs police have tweeted that all of Glenridge Rd. will be shut down as crews work to fix it.

Sandy Spring Alerts: Multi-vehicle accident involving power lines Glenridge and Hammond. Glenridge at Hammond closed for the a.m. commute. — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 27, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV