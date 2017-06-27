WXIA
Traffic | Car knocks down power pole; Glenridge at Hammond shut down

Glenridge Rd. at Hammond Drive will be shut down for the a.m. commute.

Crash Clark and Catherine Park, WXIA 7:53 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - A car ran off of the road and knocked down a power pole on Glenridge Road at Hammond Drive.

Sandy Springs police have tweeted that all of Glenridge Rd. will be shut down as crews work to fix it.

No injuries were reported. 

 

 

