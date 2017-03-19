Train derailment to block Barrow Co. road for up to 10 hours

Breaking News (Photo: WXIA)

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- A train derailment in Barrow County is causing serious issues for motorists along a highly trafficked local roadway.

Officials with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a train derailed in the area of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road early Monday. As a result, the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing Atlanta Highway from Hardigree Road to Jackson Trail in both directions until CSX can get the cars back on track.

That process could take between 5 and 10 hours leading county officials to stress that motorists use alternate routes.

