Two killed, third airlifted after accident in Forsyth County

(Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have shut down a roadway in Forsyth County after a deadly crash, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Castleberry Road near Fowler Park. While the details of the accident are still limited, authorities did confirm that two were killed and a man has been airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

Video from 11Alive's SkyTracker appears to show the accident involved a dump truck and a trash truck.

All southbound traffic on Atlanta Highway is being re-routed into Castleberry Road. All northbound traffic on Atlanta Highway is being re-routed to Fowler Road.

11Alive is working to gather more details. Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV