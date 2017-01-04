CLAYTON CO., GA - The Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two pedestrians have been struck by a car with one fatality on Highway 138 near Devonshire Drive.

The accident happened in the middle turn lane and involved a black pick-up truck.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

