Two reported dead in I-285 accident in DeKalb; major traffic blockage

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials said there is no estimated clearing time for an accident on I-285 that has reportedly left two people dead.

The accident happened in the area of eastbound I-285 and I-675 south of Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that three cars and one truck were involved.

Responding HERO operators reported the fatalities upon arriving at the scene. Crews are now blocking off all eastbound lanes and diverting traffic onto I-675 southbound as emergency personnel investigate.

Motorists in the area are being warned to find an alternate route.

