Water main break blocks Moores Mill and Ridgewood roads in NW Atlanta

Water main break in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - A major water main break along a major northwest Atlanta thoroughfare will force motorists to use alternate routes while repairs are being made.

The break is near the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Ridgewood Road, and it sent water cascading over a bridge into Peachtree Creek Tuesday morning.

Officials with Atlanta Watershed Management said they were investigating reports of the water main break and said that service may be interrupted as a result.

Crews are investigating reports of a main break at 2565 Ridgewood Rd NW. Service may be interrupted. #Atlanta — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) January 24, 2017

11Alive SkyTracker and ground video images showed water moving down the pavement on both Ridgewood and Moores Mill roads, across the bridge and into the creek.





There is no estimation on a timeframe for when repairs will be completed.

