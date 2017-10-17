Water main repairs shut down Buford Highway in Chamblee

(Photo: WXIA)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- A water main will mean a less than speedy commute for drivers planning to head down Buford Highway Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

The break has led to emergency repairs to the highway due to soil erosion and effectively shut down the entire thoroughfare at Beverly Hills Drive and Shallowford Terrace. The closure is expected to last 24 hours and will put motorists on I-85 and Shallowford Road - the alternate paths recommended to circumnavigate the roadblock.

The 30-mile highway is a cultural center of the metro area and also one of the major non-interstate routes connecting Hall County to northeastern Atlanta. The break will likely impact those closer into the city the most - especially those in Chamblee and Brookhaven.

DeKalb County spokesperson Andrew Cauthen said the break began around 6 p.m. Monday and repairs began at 1 p.m. the next day. The need to close Buford Highway became apparent around 6 p.m.

While the break does involve a water line, Cauthen said there will be no interruption to water service.

