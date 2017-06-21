Water valve repairs to close Atlanta intersection overnight

ATLANTA -- Repairs are scheduled Wednesday night for a major Buckhead intersection, officials announced.

On Wednesday night, crews will be working on a water valve at the intersection of of Peachtree and Piedmont Roads. Due to the construction, crews will have to temporarily shut down one northbound lane on Piedmont and two eastbound lanes on Peachtree.

Atlanta Watershed Management officials said traffic control measures will be in place to help direct drivers through the work zones. They're being urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Work is expected to run from 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

