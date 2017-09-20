Woman killed in Forest Park crash, charges pending against 70-year-old

FOREST PARK, GA - A woman died after being pinned in her car for several hours after a collision in Forest Park.

Clayton County Police responded to the intersection of Highway 42 and Oak Circle after getting reports of a collision after 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday September 20.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned Honda Accord with a woman pinned inside. Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene and found Dusty Walraven, 38--she died on the scene.

According to police, Walraven was traveling northbound on Highway 42 when a vehicle that was being driven by a 70-year-old male, pulled out into her path in an attempt to make a left turn onto Oak Circle, resulting in a collision.

Walraven’s vehicle left the roadway and flipped over onto an embankment and into a drainage ditch, according to police. She was pinned inside of her car for several hours before any emergency services were able to retrieve her body.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital and remains in serious condition.

Charges are pending for the driver who hit Walraven. Police have not released his name at this time.

