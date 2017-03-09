Wrecks on I-85 SB and on the downtown connector are causing major delays

We have some traffic troubles for this morning's commute.

I-85 southbound past Jimmy Carter Blvd

There was an overturned vehicle that has since been cleared but the damage has been done. It will take 84 minutes to travel from 316 to Spaghetti Junction.

Downtown connector northbound

The merge from I-75/85 to the Brookwood split had a multi-car wreck and it has been cleared, but again, the damage has been done. It will take 67 minutes from the southside split all the way to Brookwood.

Drive safely.

