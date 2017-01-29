Automation issue grounds domestic Delta Air Lines flights

ATLANTA -- The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting a ground stop for Delta Air Lines domestic flights and those of sub carriers.

FAA officials said that international flights are not impacted and that the halted flights are due to an automation issue - though the specifics of the problem have not been released.

Delta also released a statement reiterating that they are expeditiously working to fix the outage - though not mentioning whether the stop impacts domestic flights specifically.

Delta added that the stop will not impact flights already in the air.

11Alive will work to gather more details. Check back for updates

