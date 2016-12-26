Busy holiday travel continues at airport

ATLANTA -- Busy holiday travel continues at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as folks pile home after Christmas weekend, and as the holiday season continues.

Officials are expecting four million people to travel through the airport this holiday season--with the New Year holiday fast approaching.

The airport is preparing for three big travel days ahead and what are considered the busiest days of the year: Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The airport has increased staffing, TSA officers and all checkpoints will be open early to accommodate the holiday rush. There are also five automated screening lanes to decrease security wait times.

Airport officials want to ensure passengers have an efficient and safe experience during their travels. The best way to do that is to be prepared for the large crowds.

Despite all the preparations, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early to make sure they don’t miss their flights.

