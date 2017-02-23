Customs agents check passengers arriving in New York on Delta flight

Delta Air Lines customers at John F. Kennedy International Airport were met with an inconvenient surprise on Wednesday, as they were subjected to an identification check by customs agents.

Agents met the flight arriving in New York from San Francisco and checked each passenger as they disembarked. Many of them took to social media to express their dismay.

Some passengers, noting the increased presence of customs and immigration agents across the nation, openly wondered if this incident signaled a possible change in standard operating procedure for customs agents going forward.

These are customs agents forcibly checking the ID of every passenger deplaning from Delta flight 1583 tonight at JFK. A domestic flight. pic.twitter.com/fHMgyzCjo5 — Britton Taylor (@brittontaylor) February 23, 2017

Delta officials said U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement Thursday afternoon relating to the activity at Kennedy Airport, and in response to the number of inquiries about the incident.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at John F. Kennedy Airport was contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday, February 22, 2017, to assist in locating an individual possibly aboard Delta flight 1583 from San Francisco International Airport to JFK. This individual was ordered removed by an immigration judge. To assist our law enforcement partners, two CBP officers requested identification from those on the flight in order to help identify the individual. The individual was determined not to be on the flight. CBP often receives requests from our law enforcement partners to assist in various ways, including identifying a person of interest. CBP will assist when able to.

At this stage, there are no plans to make any specific changes to ongoing procedure at America's airports in response to changes in customs or immigration enforcement procedures at this point.

