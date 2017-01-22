Computer outage grounds United Airlines domestic flights

(File) (Photo: Brian Bahr, Getty Images)

A computer glitch led to numerous angry travelers on Sunday as United Airlines was forced to ground all domestic flights.

NBC News reported that the ground stop was in place until 8 p.m but that international flights were not affected.

However, a spokesperson for United Airlines did not give 11Alive a timeframe as of 8:30 p.m.

“We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations," spokesperson Maddie King said. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

At this point the problem appears to be connected to the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) and low bandwidth.

