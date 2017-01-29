Delta flights resume after glitch but several cancellations reported

ATLANTA -- Many Delta flights are returning to the air after a "ground stop" caused by a computer glitch. But about 150 are also canceled, officials confirmed Sunday.

"I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. "This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers."

The company expects additional cancelations overnight and warns that not all cancelations are being reflected on Delta's systems - including Delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens and reservations agents.

Some customers may also experience delays upon landing - particularly at Delta's hub airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson. A waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3. Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted for flights through noon ET, Monday, January 30.

PHOTOS: Delta ground stop leaves long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson



