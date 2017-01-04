Delta offering flight waivers ahead of expected winter weather

ATLANTA -- With winter weather expected to hit several parts of the southeastern U.S., Delta airlines is issuing travel waivers for some passengers.
The airline issued a statement on it's website Wednesday, letting passengers know that travel to, from or through several cities in the Southeast might be impacted for Jan. 6 and 7.
Because of that, anyone scheduled to travel on those days can cancel their trip and get a refund for the unused portion of their ticket. Delta passengers would also be allowed to make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee if they are flying to, from or through any of the cities listed below:
AFFECTED CITIES
Asheville, NC (AVL)
Atlanta, GA (ATL)
Birmingham, AL (BHM)
Charlotte, NC (CLT)
Chattanooga, TN (CHA)
Columbia, SC (CAE)
Fayetteville, NC (FAY)
Greensboro, NC (GSO)
Greenville Spartanburg, SC (GSP)
Huntsville, AL (HSV)
Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)
Knoxville, TN (TYS)
Nashville, TN (BNA)
New Bern, NC (EWN)
Newport News, VA (PHF)
Norfolk, VA (ORF)
Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)
Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)
Wilmington, NC (ILM)
All tickets must be reissued or rebooked on or before Jan. 10. More detailed information on conditions and restrictions can be found on Delta.com.
