Fort Lauderdale shooting sparks questions about checked firearms

January's fatal shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have sparked nationwide questions about airport security and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) policies. One policy in particular that is under increased scrutiny is the one allowing passengers to travel with guns in checked luggage.

TSA policy prevents passengers from carrying guns through security checkpoints in-hand or in carry-on luggage. Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stepped in to help enforce that rule at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to Atlanta FBI Spokesperson Stephen Emmett, most checkpoint violations are a careless mistake by people with no criminal intent.

"Unfortunately, we still have people forgetting that they have their weapons with them," Emmett said.

Those who are caught with guns could face federal penalties. According to the TSA, four guns have been confiscated at or inside Atlanta security checkpoints in 2017. The latest case involved singer Rick Derringer, detained Tuesday after being found in possession of a gun. Officials said he was traveling back from Mexico.

PHOTOS: Items confiscated by the TSA in November, December 2016

According to the TSA, the numbers have been rising: agents confiscated 196 firearms in 2016, up from 155 the year before.

"Anybody with a gun in that federal checkpoint, the screening checkpoint, is wrong," Emmett said.

But after a gunman killed five people at a Fort Lauderdale baggage claim area, some are asking - what about security outside the checkpoint?

In a security video, the TSA outlines rules for flying with checked guns. Those include making sure the gun is fully unloaded and notifying the ticket counter that the gun is inside the checked luggage. But critics say, there is nothing to stop a passenger from retrieving and using that gun at baggage claim.

In an email to 11Alive News, TSA regional spokesperson Sari Koshetz said any changes to that policy would come from lawmakers.

"From a security checkpoint, we have concerns beyond those checkpoints," Emmett said. "But we are left with the laws we have to work with."

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson stressed the airport's commitment to safety, citing security measures both "seen and unseen."

