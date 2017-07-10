Ground stop for all DC-area airports

American Airlines and jetBlue planes sit on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia, 3 miles (5 km) south of Washington, DC. (Photo: DANIEL SLIM, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you’re headed to the airport in the D.C. area Monday evening, check with your airline first. BWI urged travelers to "rebook now!"

A temporary ground stop is in place for Dulles, Reagan, and BWI airports because of construction fumes at an FAA air traffic control facility in Leesburg, Va.

This affects all air traffic, Dulles reported. Any flights scheduled to take off are stuck on the ground. Many flights in the air trying to land will have to circle the airport before getting the all clear to land.

According to an FAA statement, fumes from construction work made their way into the control room, which handles high-altitude flights over the D.C. area. Workers had to stop accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities.

"We are actively working to ventilate the facility. Controllers are handling a reduced number of flights safely," the FAA stated.

There was roofing work being done on the building and some of the fumes from the adhesives got into the HVAC system, Loudoun County Fire Department spokeswoman Laura Rhinehart said.

Medics evaluated all 51 people who were inside the building. One woman was taken to a medical facility as a precaution after being exposed to the fumes.

#breaking Construction fumes in control room at FAA Washington Center, which handles high altitude flights over DC. Delays at DCA IAD & BWI — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 10, 2017

No estimate available about when FAA will resume operations. Check with your airline for flight info. — MWAA (@dcairports) July 10, 2017

BWI Marshall is in a ground stop due to evacuation of an FAA enroute center. No estimate so check with your airline concerning your flight. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017

BWI tweeted that American Airlines canceled all flights that were stuck on the ground due to the ground stop.

Airport officials aren’t sure how long the ground stop will last. DCA, IAD, BWI are reporting gate and taxi delays of one hour and 45 minutes to two hours and 45 minutes on the FAA website.

The FAA plans to give an update at 10 p.m. EDT.

