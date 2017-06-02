Hartsfield-Jackson breaks record for passengers screened over Memorial Day holiday

Looking down an escalator at the main TSA area at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in January 2012 (Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Hartsfield-Jackson has broken another record in 2017.

The world's busiest airport is off to a busy start of the travel season after Memorial Day travel numbers broke a single-day record.

According to airport officials, TSA officers screened 90,068 departing passengers in one day on the Friday before Memorial Day, topping a previous record of 85,516 passengers set on March 31. Over the four-day holiday period from Thursday to Monday, officials estimate they screened 304,465 departing passengers.

“We expected a busy holiday weekend and prepared accordingly,” said Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr. “As the most efficient airport in the world, we work with our partners to ensure our guests receive a safe, pleasant journey through Hartsfield-Jackson. The numbers associated with this weekend’s passenger traffic demonstrate our success providing a safe and efficient level of service.”

While more than 300,000 passengers were screened for departing flights, airport officials expect the total number of passengers who passed through Atlanta's airport to succeed 1 million people during the Memorial Day holiday.

